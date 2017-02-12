Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup

The Florida Roundup: Intersection of Immigration & Politics, Obamacare in Florida & The Miami Heat

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Both Broward County and the city of Miami Beach separately approved resolutions to express support for immigrants.  These resolutions run counter to the Miami-Dade County mayor's directive to county jailers to hold undocumented immigrants if asked to by the federal government. We speak with Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. Plus, Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca, who voted against the resolution, joins. 

Also, Florida has more people getting health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act than any other state...and South Florida has the most in the state. So what has worked and what didn't work with Obamacare in Florida? We ask The Miami Herald's health reporter Daniel Chang and executive editor of the News Service of Florida Jim Saunders. 

Are the Marlins for sale? And the hottest team in the NBA is The Miami Heat with its winning streak stretching to 12-games. How has the team built its momentum without any "superstars" this season? We check-in with John Devine, assistant sports editor at The Miami Herald.

Related Content

Gold Star Father Khizr Khan In Miami: Travel Ban Made U.S. Less Safe

By Feb 11, 2017
Katie Lepri / WLRN.org

Khizr Khan is the immigrant Gold Star father who denounced presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention. Before receiving an award Friday night in Miami, he spoke with WLRN about immigration controversies national – and local.

Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 9, 2017

Updated at 7:50 p.m. ET

A federal appeals court has unanimously rejected a Trump administration request to allow its travel ban to take effect.

The three-judge appeals panel declined to overturn a lower court's order suspending the president's ban against entry into the United States by refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Legal Experts: Gimenez Not Obligated To Obey Trump On Immigrant Detentions

By Jan 31, 2017
Emilly Michot / Miami Herald

Protests continued on Tuesday against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to bow to President Trump’s demands on immigration detentions.

"In USA We Welcome All," Protesters Demand That Miami Becomes A Sanctuary City

By Jan 31, 2017
Madeline Fox / WLRN News

Protesters in Miami-Dade took to the streets for the second time in less than a week to protest the county's Mayor's recent decision to effectively abandon the county’s stance as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants. 

Carlos Gimenez's order, issued last Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at denying federal funds to “sanctuary cities,” asked county jails to comply with federal immigration requests.

Miami, Orlando Top Nation In Obamacare Enrollment

By Feb 8, 2017

Florida leads the nation in signups through the Affordable Care Act, and Orlando alone had more signups that 32 entire states.


GOP Softens Tone On Obamacare, Mulls 'Repairing' It

By Feb 5, 2017

Republicans are increasingly talking about repairing former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, a softening of tone that comes as their drive to fulfill a keystone campaign promise that encounters disunity, drooping momentum and uneasy voters.