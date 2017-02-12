The Florida Roundup: Intersection of Immigration & Politics, Obamacare in Florida & The Miami Heat

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Both Broward County and the city of Miami Beach separately approved resolutions to express support for immigrants. These resolutions run counter to the Miami-Dade County mayor's directive to county jailers to hold undocumented immigrants if asked to by the federal government. We speak with Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. Plus, Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca, who voted against the resolution, joins.

Also, Florida has more people getting health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act than any other state...and South Florida has the most in the state. So what has worked and what didn't work with Obamacare in Florida? We ask The Miami Herald's health reporter Daniel Chang and executive editor of the News Service of Florida Jim Saunders.

Are the Marlins for sale? And the hottest team in the NBA is The Miami Heat with its winning streak stretching to 12-games. How has the team built its momentum without any "superstars" this season? We check-in with John Devine, assistant sports editor at The Miami Herald.

