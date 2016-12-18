The Florida Roundup: Bias On The Bench, Visit Florida's Pitbull Bill & Hyperinflation In Venezuela

This week on The Florida Roundup...

An investigation into Florida's sentencing system uncovers a racial bias in the courts. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune's special project examined 12 years worth of criminal cases to find Florida judges routinely give longer sentences to black defendants than to white defendants for crimes like robbery, burglary and felony drug crimes. We speak with the paper's investigative reporter Josh Salman and Capital Bureau Chief for The Miami Herald Mary Ellen Klas about the reports findings.

Listen here:

Also, a political battle over tax money for tourism sparks over the high price for 'Mr. Worldwide' aka rapper Pitbull to sing "Sexy Beaches" for the state's tourism agency, Visit Florida. The Speaker of the Florida House Richard Corcoran sued Pitbull's production company after the company refused to make public the details of the deal, claiming they were trade secrets. Now, thanks to the rapper's Twitter account, the 1-million dollar secret is out. Mary Ellen Klas with The Miami Herald weighs in on the state's spending.

Listen here:

Plus, Venezuela's government banned the 100-bolivar note this week causing the already bad economic conditions to worsen. Now, the country is struggling with hyperinflation and prices are going up, sometimes within the hour. We have The Miami Herald reporter Jim Wyss and journalist for Reuters Girish Gupta on to address that growing crisis.

Listen here: