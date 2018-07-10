Florida Population Growth Slowing, But Puerto Rican's Help Keep Numbers Up

By 19 minutes ago
Originally published on July 10, 2018 10:45 am

Population growth in Florida is below projected census expectations and is slowing down overall. 

One reason for the slower growth is a decline in birth rates. Pam Schenker with the Office of Economic and Demographic Research says this has to do with several factors.

“They’re mostly either economic or lifestyle reasons if you look at them and it’s not just in Florida this is nationwide.”

Despite slowing birth rates, Florida is still growing. Since 2015 growth has been slowing down, but the influx of Puerto Rican residents helped to keep last year’s growth closer to predicted levels. Clyde Diao, an economist with the state, explains.

“My assumption there is that the influx of Puerto Ricans occurred right after Maria. So the influx is expected to continue on, but at a much slower rate as the Puerto Rican economy continues to struggle.”

Diao says the exact number is unclear, but estimates place it between 40,000 and 50,000 people.

*Correction: Puerto Rican's are U.S. citizens and therefore, references to "Puerto Rican Immigrant" have been corrected to reflect that. 

Copyright 2018 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
florida population
Puerto Rican diaspora
Puerto Rico exodus
news

Related Content

Census: Florida Is Third Largest, But No. 2 In Growth

By Dec 22, 2016

Florida is the second-fastest growing state, taking a back seat to only Texas in the number of newcomers, according to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

How South Florida Puerto Ricans Stepped Up – And Flew In – To Aid Their Demolished Island

By Oct 24, 2017
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

TOA BAJA – Heavy rains fell last week in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, a town west of San Juan. The sound of the downpour took 68-year-old Carmen Rivera back to September 20 – the day Hurricane Maria roared into Puerto Rico and destroyed her home.

Leaving 'Paradise:' Will Exodus For Florida Hurt Puerto Rico More Than Maria Did?

By Oct 30, 2017
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org