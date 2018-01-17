Florida Panther Struck And Killed By Vehicle

By 3 hours ago
  • USFWS/Southeast

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

 

It’s the third fatal collision this year, out of three total panther deaths.

 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday that the remains of the 2-year-old male were collected Saturday near a Naples country club, east of Interstate 75.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Local News
environment
Florida panther

