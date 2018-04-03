Florida Makes It Easier To Track Convicted Sex Offenders

Florida is upgrading the website that allows people to find out the location of sexual offenders and sexual predators.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday released links to a revamped website that is easier for people to use. It has also made the webpage available on mobile devices.

FDLE is authorized to post information collected from local law enforcement agencies, which usually includes name, address and other information.

Sexual offenders include people who have been convicted of crimes including sexual misconduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, rape and other crimes. Someone is designated a sexual predator if they have been convicted of a sexually violent crime and have a written court order that declares them a sexual predator.

The website allows people to search for offenders by name, by neighborhoods and on college campuses.

