Florida Legislators Want To Cut $ 1.3M In Budget Of Prosecutor That Refuses To Seek Death Penalty

By 1 hour ago
  • Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala has sued Gov. Rick Scott, challenging his ability to remove her from death penalty cases.
    WMFE

Florida legislators plan to take more than $1 million and 21 jobs away from a state prosecutor who announced she won't seek the death penalty any more.

Top Republicans announced the plan on Wednesday, the same day an association of Florida prosecutors said that Gov. Rick Scott can legally take away almost two dozen cases from State Attorney Aramis Ayala in Orlando for refusing to seek the death penalty.

Ayala has said previously that the planned $1.3 million cut and loss of jobs could severely impact her office's ability to prosecute crimes.

The state prosecutor has come under fire after she announced she wouldn't seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Loyd or any other case. Loyd is charged with killing an Orlando police lieutenant and his pregnant ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

Scott took the Loyd case and almost two dozen other cases away from Ayala and reassigned them to a neighboring prosecutor. Ayala is challenging those orders before the Florida Supreme Court, saying the governor had no authority to do so.

The Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association filed a friend-of-the-court brief Wednesday saying the governor did have the authority.

The prosecutors association said Ayala was attempting to legislate from her office in violation of the Florida Constitution.The brief called Ayala's decision not seek the death penalty "an abuse of discretion and a neglect of her duties."

Tags: 
death penalty

Related Content

Fla Supreme Court Denies Emergency Ruling In Case Of Prosecutor Who Refuses To Apply Death Penalty

By WMFE Staff Apr 26, 2017
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala has sued Gov. Rick Scott, challenging his ability to remove her from death penalty cases.
WMFE

Florida’s highest court will wait to hear all arguments before deciding if the state’s governor had the right to take away cases from a prosecutor who says her office won’t seek the death penalty.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala had asked for an emergency ruling, but the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday denied that request for a temporary order pending a full review of the case by the court.

The justices said they would issue a decision after both sides had made all their arguments.

Supreme Court To Decide If Prosecution, Defense Can Share Experts in Capital Case

By Apr 24, 2017

In a time of high drama over executions in Arkansas, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case that could determine the fate of two of the condemned men in the Razorback state, as well as others on death row elsewhere.

At issue is whether an indigent defendant whose sanity is a significant factor in his trial, is entitled to assistance from a mental health expert witness who is independent of the prosecutors.

PolitiFact Florida On Blacks 'Grossly Overrepresented' On State’s Death Row

By Apr 23, 2017

The swirl of controversy after the decision by Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala not to apply the death penalty in cases assigned to her has filtered down to a discussion of cases on Florida's death row.

Prosecutors, Judges Back Orlando State Attorney That Refuses To Apply Death Penalty

By Apr 21, 2017
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala has sued Gov. Rick Scott, challenging his ability to remove her from death penalty cases.
WMFE

Dozens of prosecutors and judges from around the nation have filed a legal brief in support of a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty.

The brief filed Friday with the Florida Supreme Court backs State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s right to decide not to seek capital punishment in cases in her district covering the Orlando area.

After Ayala recently announced her decision, Florida Gov. Rick Scott removed her from about two dozen death-penalty cases.

Ayala is challenging Scott’s authority to do that before the Florida Supreme Court.