Florida Lawyer Gets Prison For Role In Insurance Fraud Case

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for his role in a $23 million auto insurance fraud case involving chiropractors' clinics.



The SunSentinel reports 55-year-old Jason Dalley wept in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Monday as a judge sentenced him to spend a year and nine months in prison and pay more than $1.8 million in restitution.

Dalley admitted he was part of a group of clinic owners, chiropractors and attorneys that operated in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. Court records show the fraud brought in at least $23 million from 10 insurance companies between 2010 and 2017.

Dalley, who ran a personal injury and criminal defense law firm in Boca Raton, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care, mail and wire fraud.