Florida Lawmakers Push Tax Exemption For Period Products

By 45 minutes ago
Originally published on January 18, 2017 6:52 pm

Most states tax feminine hygiene products as “luxury items.” But state lawmakers across the U.S., including in Florida, are introducing so-called “tampon tax” legislation.

The proposals would exempt these products from sales tax. Florida lawmakers have also suggested exempting diapers. Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, a menstrual policy advocate, says it’s about economic equality for women.

“These are necessary for us go about living our daily lives," she said. "It’s really hard for us to show up at work or school and be productive anywhere if you don’t have the products you need to manage menstruation. If you’re unable to afford them, that’s a real barrier.”

Thirteen states have exempted feminine hygiene products or don’t have a state sales tax. Seven states besides Florida are expected to introduce tampon tax proposals this year, including Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
taxes
women
women's health
news

Related Content

Florida Gas Tax Increased Again But Chances Are You Didn't Notice It

By Kate Paine Jan 2, 2017

With the new year came a new increase to Florida’s gas tax. But it’s unlikely consumers will even notice the rate hike: it amounts to one tenth of one cent. 

Florida’s gas tax is one of the highest in the country, totaling 36.59 cents per gallon. An additional 18.4 cents goes to the federal government, before cycling back down to state projects. The revenue helps restore and maintain the state’s aging infrastructure. But like the country’s roads and bridges, the tax base is crumbling.

What Are The Broward Half-Cent Sales Taxes? For Some Voters, An Issue of Public Trust

By Kate Stein Oct 19, 2016
apennyatwork.com / Broward County and cities

This Election Day, Broward County voters are being asked to consider two half-cent sales tax increases. The proceeds would be split between the county and its cities, funding county transportation improvements and city infrastructure. But it's not just a question of, "Do we want higher taxes?" Voters have to decide whether they trust officials to carry out plans for the extra money.