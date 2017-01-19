Florida Lawmakers Push Tax Exemption For Menstrual Products

Most states tax feminine hygiene products as “luxury items.” But state lawmakers across the U.S., including in Florida, are introducing so-called “tampon tax” legislation to exempt these items from sales tax.

Florida lawmakers have suggested exempting diapers and menstrual products. Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, a menstrual policy advocate, says it’s about economic equality for women.

“These are necessary for us go about living our daily lives," she said. "It’s really hard for us to show up at work or school and be productive anywhere if you don’t have the products you need to manage menstruation. If you’re unable to afford them, that’s a real barrier.”

Thirteen states have exempted feminine hygiene products or don’t have a state sales tax. Seven states besides Florida are expected to introduce tampon tax proposals this year, including Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.