Florida Has Reported More Mumps Cases In 2017 Than The Last Five Years Combined

At least 56 cases of mumps have been reported in Florida in 2017, a significant rise over prior years but well below outbreaks in other states, which have reported hundreds of infections this year.

In Florida, mumps cases have occurred across all ages, with the most infections reported in Broward, Collier, Duval, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties, according to a Florida Department of Health advisory to physicians dated Dec. 11.

The 2017 count includes confirmed and probable cases, said Brad Dalton, a health department spokesman. Dalton said the health department publishes a monthly surveillance report for mumps and other diseases, though the most current report is for November and counts 54 cases.

Dalton said in an email that the health department recommends vaccination as the most effective way to prevent mumps.

“The Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent all three conditions,” he said.

Yet, in at least half of the cases, the infected person had a documented history of the MMR vaccination, according to the December advisory for physicians.

