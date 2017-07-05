Florida Drivers Urged To Watch For Credit Card Skimming At The Pump

By 49 minutes ago
  • Catherine Welch / WMFE

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at the pump.

 

Skimmers often cover right over the slot where drivers enter their card to pay for gas, skimming information off the card and sometimes even the PIN.  The state has found and removed 276 skimmers so far this year. Florida Retail Association spokesman James Miller said a growing population and the large number of tourists make the state ripe for skimming.

 

There are some seven thousand gas stations in Florida, said Miller, making enforcement tough for the state. So Miller’s association urges gas station owners to check pumps for tampering three times a day.

 

“Once a gas station gets hit with a skimmer, they’re then branded,” said Miller. “Especially local people will pick up on it, and people will be hesitant to go to that gas station for a while if ever again.”

 

Drivers are urged to pay for gas with cash, avoid pumps far from the front of the store, which makes it difficult for clerks and cameras to catch any tampering, and check the pump for signs of tampering.

 

Anyone suspecting a pump has been tampered with should contact the gas station manager and local law enforcement. 

Tags: 
card skimming
gas station
gasoline
Florida News
news

Related Content

Inspectors Find Card Skimmers At South Florida Gas Pumps

By News Service of Florida Apr 23, 2015
futureatlas.com / Flickr/Creative Commons

Inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have found more than 80 “skimmers” at gas stations across the state.

Skimmers are small devices attached to card swipe machines at gas pumps, and they steal credit and debit card information from drivers while they are filling up their cars.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says skimming is a lucrative business for thieves, as most gas pumps handle a significant number of transactions every day, involving banks from across the country.

Research Examines Sea Level Rise Impact Inland

By Amy Green Jul 3, 2017

According to new research, Central Florida will be one of the top destinations for residents displaced by sea level rise in the coming century.

The University of Georgia study is believed to be the first to examine how sea level rise will reshape the nation's population inland.

Local Company First To Sell Algae-Based Fuel In Florida

By Sep 23, 2015

A Fort Myers company is putting its environmentally-friendly fuel on the market for Floridians. Algenol Biofuels is first to patent ethanol made from algae. It’s been developing this product for nine years. 