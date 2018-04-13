Florida Constitution Revision Commission, Author Kwame Alexander & Hyperrealistic Sculptures

Guests for Sundial Thursday, April 12 2018:

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets every 20 years to review proposals to the state's constitution. The commission has narrowed down thousands of proposed amendments to 12.

Commission member Tim Cerio is an attorney and Gov. Rick Scott's former general counsel. He

joined the program from our sister station WFSU in Tallahassee to talk about the revision process and shed light on what voters can expect to see on the November ballot.

Author Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator and New York Times bestselling author. He is best known for the children's books “Crossover” and “Rebound,” which are about family and the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

Alexander studied biochemistry in college but switched to literature and never looked back. His family was supportive, but his father warned that there was no money to be made as a poet. Alexander stuck with poetry and despite getting 22 book proposals rejected, he persevered.

“It took me 25 years to become an overnight success,” said Alexander during a previously recorded interview.

Alexander is planning a surprise visit to a Miami elementary school Friday, April 13. He will travel in his “Rebound” themed bus.

Hyperrealist Sculpture

Hyperrealism is a movement that began in the 1970s when artists began making sculptures that portrayed models in a life-like manner.

One of the pioneers of the movement is Carole Feuerman. She has created pieces that have been displayed all over the world in museums and in public in cities across the world.

One of her most famous sculptures, 'Survival of Serena,' is of a woman resting on an inner tube. She created it in response to Cuban immigration to the U.S. during the '80s. Her inspiration was seeing a woman resting on an inner tube on a Florida beach.

Feuerman joined the program from our sister station WNYC in New York to discuss her career and upcoming projects.

She will be be at Culture Lab in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 14 for a discussion and book signing. The event is part of a 10-day-long series called Art Affair.