Florida Child Marching Across Country To Find Diabetes Cure

A 10-year old boy from Jupiter is trekking through Orlando on Friday as part of a march across the country. Noah Barnes is walking coast to coast to raise money for diabetes research.



It’s personal for Barnes who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 16 months old. He said he started out at Florida’s southernmost tip, Key West … the destination is Blaine, Washington.



“I have a mission and purpose and that is to cure diabetes,” said Barnes.



His mom said he’s averaging 17 miles a day. Barnes has raised $3,000 so far for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute.



The Barnes family hopes to finish the cross country trip by Oct. 28.



You can follow Noah’s journey here.

