Florida Atlantic University Seeks Answers To Dementia Questions

A neurologist at Florida Atlantic University’s Comprehensive Center for Brain Health said that one-third of all dementia cases are preventable, the Palm Beach Post reported.



Dr. James Galvin said the center he runs tailors treatment holistically to the entire individual, rather than typical “one size fits all” approaches used in treating Alzheimer’s disease patients.



FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine received a $1 million grant from The Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation to allow the center to launch the Dementia Prevention Initiative that will utilize the new approach and incorporate new advances, such as in genetics, to combat these debilitating diseases.

