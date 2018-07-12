Firefighter Falls Out Of Fire Truck, Injured On Way To Call

A Tampa area firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after falling out of a fire truck on the way to a call.



Hillsborough Sheriff's officials say 46-year-old Steven Dowd was riding in the passenger seat of the truck as it left the station Tuesday.

Dowd fell into the road when the truck made a turn. He was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

County officials are reviewing the accident. Down is a 13-year veteran with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

