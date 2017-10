Over the past decade, hundreds of children in the care of the Department of Juvenile Justice have suffered abuse and neglect, sometimes at the hands of officers hired to help rehabilitate them.

“Fight Club”-- is a new Miami Herald investigation out this week that looked into these abuses.

Reporter Carol Marbin Miller explores why there’s such a pattern of wrongdoing.

Click here to listen to part two of three of this investigation.

Click here to listen to the entire series.