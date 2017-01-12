Related Program: The Public Storyteller Felipe Ramis - Chance Meeting By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email December 4, 2016 Felipe Ramis has to stand on a long line at the cafeteria. Might as well make the best of it. Listen Listening... / 10:39 December 4, 2016 Felipe Ramis tells a story about a good thing that happened while standing in a long line. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Wanda Myles - Helping Strays By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • Dec 1, 2016 November 27, 2016 WLRN's Wanda Myles with a story to celebrate The Public Storyteller 's 7th anniversary. Listen Listening... / 10:39 November 27, 2016 Wanda Myles, host of WLRN's Morning Edition, helping to celebrate The Public Storytellers 7th anniversary, tells a story about helping Miami's strays.