Family Of Parkland Shooting Victim Sets Up ALS Research Fund

By 2 hours ago
  • Students, parents and community members gather for a sunset vigil at Pine Trails Park in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
    LESLIE OVALLE / WLRN

The family of a girl who was killed in a Florida school shooting has set up a fund to support research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The ALS Association announced The Carmen Schentrup ALS Research Fund on Wednesday. Schentrup was one of 17 people killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Schentrup was a National Merit Finalist who was accepted into the University of Florida Honors Program and as a University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholar. She planned to begin college in the fall.

Schentrup's parents say she was determined to become a medical researcher, specifically so she could find a cure for ALS.

The family established the fund with $5,628.84, Schentrup's entire life savings. The ALS Association says its goal is to grow the fund to more than $50,000.

