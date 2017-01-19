Fairchild Garden Chocolate Festival

(1-11-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is with investigative reporter Adam Tanner. He follows how personal and medical data are used.

His latest book is, OUR BODIES, OUR DATA: HOW COMPANIES MAKE BILLIONS SELLING OUR MEDICAL RECORDS.

Much of this is about marketing and selling new medications, by determining which doctors are most likely prescribe certain drugs.

Large pharmaceutical chains are most likely to release the information.

