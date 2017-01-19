Related Program: 
Fairchild Garden Chocolate Festival

(1-19-2017) Today's topic: Fairchild Garden Chocolate Festival (Jan 20,21.22, 2017).  In studio: Francisco and Ana Pacari, owners of Pacari Chocolates.  They will have a booth at the Festival. Pacari Chocolates is a family-owned company that produces high quality chocolate from Ecuador.  They will discuss how chocolate is made and why their methods protect the environment.  They bring some for us to taste.

Dinner in Minutes

Fish Tacos – It has become a favorite American sandwich.

Fred Tasker gives his wine suggestions

www.dinnerinminutes.com 

Sous-Vide Cooking

(1-12-2017) Miami Chef Patrick McCurry, Senior Instructor at the Miami Culinary Institute.  Topic: Sous Vide (under vacuum): This method of cooking in a sealed plastic pouch has been used in top restaurants for many years.  It’s now easily available for home use in many forms. We discuss what it is, why is it useful, how to use it and if it's safe. 

Dinner in Minutes-

Ham and Lentil Soup: perfect for a winter night.

www.dinnerinminutes.com

Doreen's Deals: Post-Holidays 2017 Edition

(1-12-2017)   Today’s Topical Currents begins with South Florida Sun-Sentinel consumer columnist, Doreen Christensen.  With the holidays over, she has tips on how to save money in many areas:  particularly around the home.

www.sunsentinel.com/fpl

www.sunsentinel.com/shop

www.miamicruisemonth.com

Our Bodies, Our Data

(1-11-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is with investigative reporter Adam Tanner.  He follows how personal and medical data are used.

His latest book is, OUR BODIES, OUR DATA:  HOW COMPANIES MAKE BILLIONS SELLING OUR MEDICAL RECORDS.

Much of this is about marketing and selling new medications, by determining which doctors are most likely prescribe certain drugs.

Large pharmaceutical chains are most likely to release the information.

Women and Minority Pioneers in Florida History

(1-16-2017) Today’s Topical Currents talks Florida history, in the realm of pioneering women and minority figures, from the 1960s into the 21st Century.

We visit with longtime journalist and Political Science professor, Susan McManus, of the University of South Florida.

She’s written the book FLORIDA’S MINORITY TRAILBLAZERS.  