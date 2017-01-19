(1-19-2017) Today's topic: Fairchild Garden Chocolate Festival (Jan 20,21.22, 2017). In studio: Francisco and Ana Pacari, owners of Pacari Chocolates. They will have a booth at the Festival. Pacari Chocolates is a family-owned company that produces high quality chocolate from Ecuador. They will discuss how chocolate is made and why their methods protect the environment. They bring some for us to taste.
Dinner in Minutes
Fish Tacos – It has become a favorite American sandwich.
Fred Tasker gives his wine suggestions
