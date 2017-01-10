Fact Checking President Obama's Farewell Speech

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, scheduled to begin at 9 pm ET/6pm ET. The team will be adding fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gives them. They'll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

You can listen to the speech live at 91.3 FM and wlrn.org.