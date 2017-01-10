Fact Checking President Obama's Farewell Speech

By WLRN 13 minutes ago
  • President Barack Obama
    President Barack Obama

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, scheduled to begin at 9 pm ET/6pm ET. The team will be adding fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gives them. They'll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Come back at 9 p.m. to see the live fact checking in action. You can listen to the speech live at 91.3 FM and wlrn.org.

Tags: 
Barack Obama
fact checking

Related Content

Scorecard For A Departing President: Assessing Obama's Successes And Shortcomings

By 5 hours ago

President Obama will address the nation for what's likely to be the last time Tuesday night. He says the prime-time address from his adopted hometown of Chicago will be a chance to celebrate the successes of the last eight years and to offer some thoughts on where the nation goes from here.

Obama To The American People: 'Our Best Days Are Still Ahead'

By Jan 5, 2017

As President Obama's tenure in the White House draws to a close, he's looking back on eight years of work — and ahead toward what he sees as a brighter future for the U.S.

In a letter to the American public, Obama says he's proud that the country is "stronger and more prosperous" than it was eight years ago — and hopeful that the country will build on the progress he sees.

Obama Makes A Last-Ditch Effort For His Signature Health Care Law

By Jan 4, 2017

President Obama meets with Democrats on Capitol Hill today, looking for ways to preserve his signature health care law in the face of stiff Republican opposition.