9pm WALLANDER - Detective Drama - Swedish detective Kurt Wallander investigates a series of violent and terrifying murders in the beautiful setting of Skane, southern Sweden.

Faceless Killers

Wallander investigates the brutal slaying of an elderly couple at an isolated farmhouse. A police leak of the wife's dying word "Foreigner" leads to an outbreak of racist reprisals in Ystad. Soon, the migrant farm workers in the area for the harvest are being targeted by vigilantes. Meanwhile, Wallander is having his own problems. The fallout from the case leads Wallander to doubt everything, including his abilities as a police officer. He's in less than good health - he's a diabetic - and he's not sure he approves of his daughter's new boyfriend. As well, his father's dementia is worsening and he faces the prospect of having to institutionalize him.