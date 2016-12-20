Excitement In Portwenn & A Death In Chorus

DOC MARTIN: Nowt So Queer - Comedy/Drama

Airs December 21st at 8pm

Portwenn is buzzing with the news of the engagement of Martin and Headmistress Louisa Glasson. Mushrooms are the cause of an outbreak of aspergillosis in the village. Bert Large, postman Dave and restaurant chef Mick Mabley are among the victims. Bert Large’s ill health is not his only problem. His restaurant is in financial trouble. Son Al decides it is time to take action to save the business.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS: Death In Chorus - Crime/Drama



Barnaby and DC Ben Jones attempt to unravel the deaths of a choir member and a bird watcher before more murders occur. With an art scam and another person trying to keep control, there is much to keep Barnaby and Jones busy.