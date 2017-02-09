Related Program: The Public Storyteller Ethan Amitay - Shark Bite By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 17 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email January 15, 2017 Ethan came to Florida as a student and stayed. Listen Listening... / 10:22 January 15, 2017 Ethan Amitay with one reason Florida is so popular Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cheryl Eggleston - Of Spiders and Men By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 25 minutes ago January 8, 2017 A story about being single and independent. Listen Listening... / 10:37 January 8, 2017 Cheryl Eggleston is on her own, and spiders do go away on their own.