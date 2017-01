(1-10-2017) Just look about: this must be a prosperous place. Construction cranes scattered about mid-town and Miami Beach, luxury cars at valet stations, and South Florida a big destination for foreign investment.

But the region remains poverty-ridden, and women have lost ground in take-home-pay since the year 2000.

We learn more about the report from Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Levine Cava, and take your calls.

report: http://www.miamidade.gov/auditor/library/status-of-women-2016.pdf