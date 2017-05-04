(5-4-2017) Food & Dining: In-studio interview with Colleen Adams, Founder and Executive Director of Empowered Youth, and 2 members of the Vibe 305 Food Truck team. Empowered Youth serves inner city boys between the ages of 13 and 17. Their goal is to provide these young men the opportunity and support to redirect their lives and become successful. Their Vibe 305 Food Truck trains the youth in the food industry and helps to support some of the program. They will be coming to the station in their food truck for a Facebook live video and will bring food for us to taste.

Restaurant news with Laine Doss, Miami New Times Food Editor

Dinner in Minutes: Shrimp and Poblano Pepper Tacos with Pinto Bean Salad – for Cinco de Mayo

www.dinnerinminutes.com

www.empoweredyouthusa.org