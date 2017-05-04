Related Program: 
(5-4-2017) Food & Dining: In-studio interview with Colleen Adams, Founder and Executive Director of Empowered Youth, and 2 members of the Vibe 305 Food Truck team. Empowered Youth serves inner city boys between the ages of 13 and 17. Their goal is to provide these young men the opportunity and support to redirect their lives and become successful. Their Vibe 305 Food Truck trains the youth in the food industry and helps to support some of the program.  They will be coming to the station in their food truck for a Facebook live video and will bring food  for us to taste.

Restaurant news with Laine Doss, Miami New Times Food Editor

Dinner in Minutes:  Shrimp and Poblano Pepper Tacos with Pinto Bean Salad – for Cinco de Mayo

www.dinnerinminutes.com

www.empoweredyouthusa.org

Linda Gassenheimer

Food & Dining: David Grutman

By , , , & Apr 14, 2017

(4-13-2017)  Today we speak with David Grutman.  He’s the managing partner of LIV at the Fontainebleau, Story and Komodo Restaurant and his newest restaurant concept OTL in the Design District. We’ll discuss his new concept at OTL and the booming Miami nightlife. He also brings food for us to taste.

Food and Dining: St. Patrick's Day 2017

By , , , & Mar 16, 2017

(3-16-2017) Martin Lynch from John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Coral Gables joins us.  He talks about St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and brings food to taste.

Making Your Own Cookbook

By , , , & Mar 9, 2017

(3-9-2017) – Nancy Scanlon, Author of My Mother’s Cookbook: Freshly Real. Topic: How to write an eBook cookbook when you don’t know what you’re doing.  She talks about how she recreated the stories and recipes from her mother’s cooking and created an ebook with them. She also gives tips for others who might want to compile or publish their family recipes and brings food from the book for us to taste.

Restaurant News: Jen Karetnick talks about a special new restaurant on Brickell. 

Dinner in Minutes

Tuna Skillet Pie: memories of my mother’s cooking

Salty Donuts

By , , , & Feb 9, 2017

(2-9-2017) Linda Gassenheimer's Food and Dining: Valentine’s treats, with Salty Donuts' Chef Max Santiago. Are donuts taking over the spotlight from cupcakes? He talks about why they are becoming so popular, secrets to a great donut, and he brings some for us to taste – including a surprise Valentine's special.