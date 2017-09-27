Emergency Chief Leaving As Irma Rebuilding Begins

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on September 27, 2017 1:33 pm

Two weeks after Hurricane Irma’s horrific pounding, and with two months left in the Atlantic Hurricane season, Florida’s emergency management chief is heading out the door.

Division of Emergency Management Director Bryan Koon will be stepping down from the 141 thousand-dollar-a-year post on Sunday, according to an announcement by Governor Rick Scott.

Scott praises Koon’s performance in the announcement but says only that he is leaving to pursue another opportunity in the private sector.

Koon’s chief of staff, Wes Maul, will serve as interim director. Some news accounts are raising questions about his qualifications. A former Scott campaign aide, Maul has only been Koon’s chief of staff for a year.

Koon was one of Scott’s first appointments in 2011. He worked previously as a disaster response coordinator for retail giant Wal-Mart.


Copyright 2017 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
emergency management
Florida
Local News
news

Related Content

Gov Scott: Focus On Getting Power Back And Keeping People Alive

By Sep 13, 2017
Tom Urban/News Service of Florida

As homebound evacuees clog interstates, Gov. Rick Scott says food, water and fuel are also heading to South Florida.

Scott told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee that the biggest push underway is to get the power on.

 

“I know we have over 30,000 linemen here and people that’ll clean up debris for them, along with the people that already work at our companies," Scott said.

The state also needs the ports fully operational in order to deliver fuel. 

Florida Emergency Managers At Full Activation For Major Hurricane Irma

By Sep 8, 2017
Gina Jordan/WLRN

Hundreds of people are housed in a large room with computer monitors and giant TV screens lining the walls overhead. Lots of people are on computers, and even more are walking around wearing navy emergency response team shirts. It’s a calm but busy Friday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The center in Tallahassee is at its highest activation: Level 1