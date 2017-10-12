Edwidge Danticat New Book On Death, Meet The Winner Of Chopped Junior

By 49 minutes ago
  • Catalina Frias (right) and her older sister Ariel Frias were participants on the Food Network's show 'Chopped Juniors.' Catalina won.
    Luis Hernandez / WLRN

Author Edwidge Danticat tackles one of the heaviest topics that underlies so many of her stories, death. We talk to her about her relationship with her mother before her passing, and how that loss impacted her latest book 'The Art of Death.' 

We sit down with ten-year-old Catalina Frias. She was the winner of this year's Chopped Junior on the Food Network. What was it like competing with her sister, handling the pressure of being on television, and her blog 'The Three Forks.'

