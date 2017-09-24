Drug Dealer Gets 20 Years For Customer's Fatal Overdose

A Florida drug dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his customer's fatal overdose.

Court records show that 25-year-old Hugo Margenat-Castro was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to distribute heroin and distributing fentanyl causing death.

Authorities say Margenat-Castro advertised selling heroin on social media, prompting potential customers to contact him through a website and arrange a meeting to purchase the opioid. At some point, the heroin began to be laced with fentanyl.

A Georgia man contacted Margenat-Castro in August 2015 and agreed to meet him in Orlando to purchase heroin. The customer returned to Georgia and was later found dead from an apparent drug overdose.

A medical examiner determined that the victim had taken fentanyl, a more potent opioid than heroin, and ruled the death a homicide.

