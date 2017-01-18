Drama In The Valley & New Clues For Old Dogs

9pm JERICHO - Drama - Recently widowed Annie Quaintain sells her home and possessions to pay off her late husband's debts. Looking for work and a place to stay, Annie and her two children set off for Culverdale Valley, where an enormous viaduct is being built.

IN THIS EPISODE: Convinced that Red had something to do with the explosion, railway detective Bamford offers a reward for information. Desperate to help George forget recent events, Annie asks Johnny to look for new lodgings, but his replacement makes matters worse.

10pm NEW TRICKS - Crime/Drama - A motley crew of retired police officers re-opens troublesome cases that were never laid to rest. These old dogs won't roll over too easily.

IN THIS EPISODE: End of the Line - When Peter Offord is arrested in connection with a warehouse robbery, DNA tests prove his innocence but link him directly to an unnamed vagrant who was strangled on a tube train 15 years earlier, prompting UCOS to reopen the case.

NEW TRICKS TRIBUTE VIDEO