Dozens Dead And Hundreds Injured In Las Vegas Shooting

A gunman opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas Sunday night, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, according to police.

Hellish gunfire in Las Vegas last night. Raining down on a concert crowd with nowhere to hide. Worst mass shooting in American history. We will go to Vegas in this hour to recreate the terrible scene and first response to it. This hour, On Point: The Las Vegas massacre, as it unfolded. –Tom Ashbrook.



Joe Schoenmann, senior producer at KNPR, Nevada Public Radio. Host of KNPR’s State of Nevada. @joedowntownlv

Adam Lankford, criminology professor at the University of Alabama.



