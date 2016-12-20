Don King Passes Out Holiday Turkeys And Wisdom in Palm Beach

Needy families in Palm Beach County are getting a holiday boost from a local legend.

Don King gave away 1,000 frozen turkeys at the former Jai Alai fronton he owns in Mangonia Park.

“Community unity is our cry,” said King. “We got to work together, and working together works.”

Listen: Don King passes out turkeys and wisdom.

King teamed up with the Town of Mangonia Park and Palm Beach County to distribute the birds. He holds the title of the largest property taxpayer in the town. King has been giving away holiday turkeys here for eight years. He’s tried to sell and develop the property in the past, but the deals fell through.

“You’ve got to be able to deal with what is real,” said King.

It’s a message that’s not lost on Jonnea Gillis. She lives in Mangonia Park. She came to get a turkey for someone in need.

“In Palm Beach County – one of the wealthiest counties in the whole country – you do have a lot of homeless people here,” said Gillis. “You do have a lot of hunger here in this area.”

King grew up poor in Cleveland, spent time in prison and later made millions promoting fights – not without controversy. He said he knows the importance of giving back – especially during the holidays.

“I learned from the Rabbi,” said King. “And for that I say, ‘Mazel Tov…Happy Holidays!”