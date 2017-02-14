Doc's Midwife Crisis & Barnaby Is A Suspect

8pm DOC MARTIN: Midwife Crisis - Comedy Drama

Martin meets Portwenn’s new midwife, Molly, who will be looking after Louisa. Not surprising, Martin is dismissive of her profession, and the two of them do not hit it off.

Martin finds that cognitive behavioral exercises are a great help with his blood phobia and he is able to take blood from P.C. Penhale without reacting. Martin visits Aunt Joan at her farm, and breaks the news that he is intending to become a surgeon in London again. She is supportive, but urges him to tell Louisa.

Martin and Molly have their final stand-off when Louisa develops a temperature which Molly tries to sooth with herbal remedies. Martin is furious when he discovers this — believing Molly’s homespun ideas are seriously endangering Louisa’s health.

Edith has big news for Martin that Louisa overhears — Robert is going to offer him the prestigious surgeon’s job in London.

10pm MIDSOMER MURDERS: Picture of Innocence - Crime/Drama

There's a shock for Joyce when she and Tom visit a photo exhibition in Luxton Deeping. Barnaby also gets a glimpse of the bitter rivalry between the traditional film photo followers and the digital enthusiasts. Things develop a more serious turn, however, when a member of the local camera club is brutally strangled. For once there are no shortage of clues and leads, all pointing to one suspect - Barnaby himself !!