Do you really know who you are?

8pm GENEALOGY ROADSHOW - Reality/History/Biographical - Part detective story, part emotional journey, Genealogy Roadshow combines history and science to uncover the fascinating stories of diverse Americans. Each individual’s past links to a larger community history, revealing the rich cultural tapestry of America.

Genealogy Roadshow features participants from a wide variety of American cities. These travels feature people who want to explore unverified genealogical claims, passed down through family history, that may (or may not) connect them to an event or a historical figure. Cities are chosen as American crossroads of culture, diversity, industry and history, with deep pools of potential participants and stories. After participants are chosen, experts in genealogy, history and DNA use family heirlooms, letters, pictures, historical documents and other clues to hunt down more information.

St. Luis Central Library: A writer finds out her mother has hidden a life-changing secret; a woman may be a descendant of the pirate Blackbeard; a mother and daughter seek connections to an author; a man seeks connection to Africa's Mali tribe.



9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Biographical - For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion.

Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

The British Invasion: Deepak Chopra, Sting and Sally Field explore the British influence in their family histories.