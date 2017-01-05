Direct Primary Care Issue Re-Emerges In Florida Senate

A Senate Republican has filed a proposal that could help clear the way for "direct primary care" agreements in Florida — an issue that received support last year from the House, doctors and small businesses.



Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, filed the bill (SB 240) on Tuesday for the legislative session that starts March 7. Direct primary-care agreements generally involve monthly payments that patients or their employers make to physicians or other health providers. The payments cover patients' routine primary-care services, cutting out the role of insurers.

The bill, in part, would make clear that the agreements are not considered insurance and are not governed by state insurance laws. The House during the 2016 session unanimously passed a direct primary care bill, but the proposal died amid broader disagreements between the House and Senate on health-care issues.

