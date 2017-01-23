Different Gore, Different Capitol, Identical Message

By 18 minutes ago
Originally published on January 23, 2017 2:09 pm

The daughter of former Vice President Al Gore joined environmentalists on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol Monday to protest the Sabal Trail pipeline.

In addition to being the eldest daughter of the famous climate change activist, Karenna Gore is an attorney and director of the Center for Earth Ethics at Union Theological Seminary. ]

Gore says she wants to reform a political system that no longer reflects society’s most important values.

“I think the pipeline represents, first of all, the ability of an outside entity to come in to a community and use it simply as a resource and that’s not fair to the people who live here.”

The 515-mile, 3 billion-dollar pipeline links Central and North Florida to Georgia and Alabama and is a joint project of Spectra Energy Partners, NextEra Energy and Duke Energy.  Protesters say the benefits don’t outweigh threats to drinking and groundwater supplies.

