Defense Rests in Trial Of Orlando Shooter's Wife

The defense has rested its case in the trial of the Pulse gunman’s widow.

Jurors heard from psychologist Bruce Frumkin who testified Noor Salman’s low intelligence and symptoms of mental illness would leave her vulnerable to interrogation strategies.

He says she would be prone to giving a false confession.

Frumkin says Salman’s up to 12-hour interrogation in the hours after the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse that left 49 dead was much longer than most.

He says Salman showed many signs of mental illness during his examinations including extreme anxiety, hallucinations and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Salman told FBI agents after her husband’s attack that she knew about his plans. Her attorneys say her confession was coerced and is false. Up next in her trial are closing arguments.