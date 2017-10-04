Related Program: 
The Public Storyteller

Deborah Pollack - The Gardinia Bush

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 23 minutes ago

September 17, 2017  Deborah Pollack tells a story of strength.


Tags: 
The Public Storyteller

Related Content

Rachel Patron - In a Dentist's Chair

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile Sep 20, 2017

August 27, 2017  Rachel Patron gives us red flags to look out for during a doctor visit.