The Day The Key West Police Department Handed Out Money Instead Of Tickets

A group of random, lucky Key Westers had a bad day turned very good Wednesday when they were pulled over by Key West police officers — but instead of getting a ticket, each received a $100 bill.

The holiday largesse came courtesy of an anonymous donor who gave the Key West Police Department $5,000 for a "community give-back program." Police Chief Donie Lee and Capt. J.R. Torres led officers on their Secret Santa mission, approaching random citizens and giving them cards with the money and a message from the donor.

That message included this: "Our gratitude today is even more meaningful, given that it has been such a dangerous and deadly year to be in law enforcement. The fine men and women of law enforcement are just as deserving of our saying 'Thank you for your service' as are the brave men and women of the armed forces. May God bless them and their families for their dedication and service in keeping America safe and may we all say a prayer for peace. Happy holidays!"