David Blaine To Make Magic At Author Paul Auster's Miami Birthday Bash

Take one of America’s most celebrated writers, throw in some cool music and add the magic of illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine -- and what you get is what’s happening tonight (Tuesday, February 21st) at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center.



Music, Magic & The Muse serves a dual purpose; a belated 70th birthday party for novelist Paul Auster and a public reading of Auster's latest novel, “4,3,2,1."

The event was organized by Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan, who wanted to honor Auster with something above and beyond a typical book reading or signing.

"When I read '4,3,2,1,' I just felt I wanted to bring the different aspects of [Auster's] life together and do something very, very different," says Kaplan.

The "music" part of the bash comes courtesy of the novelist's daughter, Sophie, who Auster says has been singing "ever since she was a little kid."

In the interview below, Auster tells us about how he and Blaine met and about that year he spent as a major presence on NPR:

WLRN's Christine DiMattei interview American author Paul Auster and Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan.

If You Go:

Music, Magic & the Muse: An Evening With Paul Auster

8 p.m. Tuesday, February 21

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

More info at: arshtcenter.org

