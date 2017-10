U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo joins us for a conversation about Puerto Rico, DACA, and the Las Vegas mass shooting - and the need for "sensible gun policy."

Then we hear from Marine Col. Michael Samarov about recovery efforts in Dominica and the Leeward Islands.

Finally, the Marlins have new owners. What will that mean for the future of the team? Will this change bring fans back? We talk with Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald and Tim Healey of the Sun-Sentinel.