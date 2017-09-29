Cuban Rower Missing From International Competition

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night announced it is looking for a Cuban athlete participating in the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Licet Hernandez-Licea, 24, was reported missing just after 1 p.m. Thursday after she did not show up for her morning competition. She was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities said an email correspondence from early Thursday morning indicated that Hernandez-Licea wanted to withdrawal from the international event, and it led detectives to say they did not suspect foul play. However, detectives are still working with state and federal authorities and have entered Hernandez-Licea as a missing person.

An estimated 900 athletes from 69 countries are participating in the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota. The nine-day event began last Saturday and is winding up this weekend.

More than 10,000 people from around the world attended the opening ceremonies.

