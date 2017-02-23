Crowd Has More To Say At Third Bilirakis Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis held his third public listening session on health care reform in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday night.



It drew more than 100 people who both condemned and supported Obamacare. But a comment by a Pasco Republican leader at Bilirakis’ last meeting was at the forefront of some voters' minds.

Pasco Republican Executive Committee secretary Bill Akins of Hudson resigned from his position after a controversy that started when he brought up spoke at the public meeting and said the health law has a provision for "death panels" -- which Politifact ranked "lie of the Year" in 2009.

Chelsea Bunch, who also attended the previous meeting in New Port Richey, questioned whether Bilirakis believed it.

"I just would really like to hear you say publicly that there is no such thing as death panels in the ACA," Bunch said.

And Bilirakis responded: "There is no such thing as death panels in the ACA."

Bilirakis held listening sessions in Palm Harbor and New Port Richey earlier this month. He says he's committed to repealing Obamacare, but plans to help pass a new health law.

