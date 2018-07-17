Crimes Pinned On POC, Improving The Lives Of Liberty City Kids & 'Hemingway Days' Kickoff

Former Village of Biscayne Park Police chief Raimundo Atesiano and two former Biscayne Park police officers have been charged with pinning burglaries on a teenager who didn’t commit them. Last week, the Miami Herald found that the department was arresting people of color in order to improve or show “perfect stats.” The former police chief has denied the charges. Miami Herald reporter Charles Rabin appeared on Sundial to discuss the internal review of the department’s practices.

Listen to the full show.

Sixty-two percent of children in Liberty City live below the poverty line. The Miami Children's Initiative (MCI) is working to improve the lives of children in one of the city’s most impoverished zip codes. The organization is offering educational tutoring, mental health and social services and community based programming that generates opportunities for young people and changes perceptions about their future. LaTousha Daniels is the new President and CEO of MCI. She joined Sundial to explain the strategies MCI is incorporating to improve childhood outcomes.

The "Hemingway Days" kicked off in the Florida Keys today. The events celebrate Ernest Hemingway’s time there and include author conversations, a mock running of the bulls and the famous Hemingway look-alike contest. Brian Gordon Sinclair is a Hemingway fanatic who has written seven plays about the writer. One of his works has been turned into a film that will be screened as part of the festival’s events.