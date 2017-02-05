Corruption and Curses

9pm OUR ZOO - Drama - Based on a true story about George Mottershead and his dreams of creating a cage-free zoo, the impact it has on his family and how their lives changed when they embarked on the creation of Chester Zoo.

The Mottersheads are left devastated by the news that planning permission for the zoo has been denied. To keep up with their debts, George and Lizzie sell one of the black bears to Belle Vue Zoo. Lucy notices the other bear acting strangely and realizes it is pregnant. A land agent offers to buy Oakfield Manor for the same amount the Mottersheads bought it for, but George turns him away. At Chester Council, Frankie takes a copy of the Upton petition from Ronald Tipping's desk and has Billy take it to George. Reading through the reasons listed in the petition, George learns that Mrs Radler manipulated the villagers into making up false reasons for the zoo to be closed. He goes to Chester Council and confronts Tipping about the corruption, and while Tipping confidently disregards him, Frankie explains that the Mottersheads can legally appeal against the council's decision.

10pm CORONER - Crime Drama - Jane Kennedy returns to take up the post of Coroner in the small South Devon seaside town of Lighthaven she left as a teenager. She finds herself working with Davey Higgins, the boy who broke her heart and is now the local Detective Sergeant. Together they investigate any sudden, violent or unexplained deaths in the fictional world of Lighthaven.



Errol Prowse is found dead in his locked and bolted home with a tin of gold coins buried with a curse by pirate, "Long Ben." He and his small group of treasure hunters had found the coins the day before. Davey thinks he has died of natural causes, but Jane is not so sure, as, the night before, he had phoned her to report the find. The circumstances become suspicious when it is found that Prowse has been poisoned, and that the coins are fake, which has been confirmed by the local museum owner. The suspects all seem to be affected by the curse - including Jane herself.