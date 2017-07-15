Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food (air date 7-15-2017)

CHIPOTLE CORN SKILLET BREAD

Norman Van Aken, © Copyright 2001

Yields: 1) 9” cast iron or non-stick skillet

1 chipotle, stem removed seeded and toasted

2 Tablespoons butter

1 ½ Cups raw corn kernels (2 ears of corn, kernels removed)

1 clove garlic

½ Cup yellow cornmeal

½ Cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1-teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/3 Cup melted shortening

1 Cup plus 2 Tablespoons buttermilk

1 Cup grated Manchego cheese

Soak the chipotle in water to re-hydrate. When it’s soft, finely chop. In the meantime, prepare the corn mixture. Preheat your oven to 375º

In a medium skillet, melt one Tablespoon of the butter. Add the garlic and the corn. Blister the corn until they begin to pop, making sure not to stir too often. Saute for about 3 minutes and remove the skillet from the flame.

In a mixing bowl combine the cornmeal, flour, baking soda and salt. In a blender, combine the eggs, shortening and buttermilk. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry. Mix in the corn, the chipotle and finally, fold in the cheese. Do not over-stir, just mix to incorporate.

Place a 9-inch skillet over medium heat and add the remaining Tablespoon butter and melt. Pour in the batter and leave over the heat for about one more minute. Then place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the center springs back when touched.

9.15.01