Corcoran Sues Lottery Over $700 Million Contract

A war of words between two of Florida’s most powerful Republicans is heating up in a Leon County Circuit Court.

The move comes as House Speaker Richard Corcoran wages a pitched battle with Governor Rick Scott over the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate incentives and tourism marketing campaigns.

Just before the end of business Friday, Corcoran made good on a threat to sue the Department of the Lottery. The suit accuses lottery managers of exceeding their authority when they approved a 10-year contract with International Game Technology worth $700 million.

The money is mostly for equipment, including self-serve lottery vending machines and ticket checkers as well as a new communications system.

Corcoran is leading a drive to eliminate the public-private recruitment arms, Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. Corcoran calls the spending “corporate welfare.” Scott calls the move a job killer and is calling Corcoran and his legislative supporters out by name as he campaigns the state.

