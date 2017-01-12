Cops Put The Brakes On MLK Day Rideouts

  Broward Sheriff Scott Israel adresses the media on Jan. 12, 2017.
    Broward Sheriff Scott Israel adresses the media on Jan. 12, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN

As the nation is preparing to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Junior on Monday, local law enforcement has a message for anyone planning to participate in any illegal MLK Day ATV rides. 

“If you’re planning on disrupting traffic, or endangering the lives of yourselves or anyone else, you will be dealt with from a zero-tolerance standpoint,” said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel joined state and local law enforcement agencies at a press conference Thursday to warn against any illegal riding of off-road vehicles Monday.

It’s referred to as the “MLK rideout.” Motorcycle and ATV riders taking to the streets – performing stunts that put drivers and themselves in danger.

“We are absolutely prepared to make Broward County as safe as possible,” said Israel.

Israel said reckless driving of an off-road vehicle could result in seizure of your vehicle and stiff fines.

