Controversial Gun Rights Advocate Won’t Be Allowed To Speak At Stoneman Douglas High

By Scott Travis 52 minutes ago
  • Charlie Kirk, pictured here with President Trump during a Next Generation White House forum in March, says he's been invited to speak at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will not allow gun rights advocate Charlie Kirk to speak on campus.

“The school’s administration has met with the student organizers and advised them that non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus,” Cathleen Brennan, a Broward School District spokeswoman said in a statement late Thursday night.

The decision came a day after Kirk, whose appearances on college campuses have drawn protests, announced on Twitter he had accepted an invitation from students to speak at the Parkland school, which was the site of a Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead.

“I excitedly accept and look forward to discussing our right to bear arms in front of a captive student audience,” Kirk, the founder of the conservative student group Turning Point, USA, wrote on Twitter. “This is of course unless I get blocked by the administration.”

