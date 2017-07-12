Collier County Bans Medical Marijuana Dispensaries For Now

Medicinal marijuana dispensaries will be banned from Collier County until at least the end of the year.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to keep the dispensaries from opening in Collier until Dec. 31 to give the county a chance to lobby state lawmakers for more control over the number of dispensaries that could open.

The Naples Daily News reports commissioners want to wait for legislators to either get sued or change a law signed by Gov. Rick Scott in June before committing to allowing the dispensaries or voting for a longer-term ban.

If nothing changes by December, commissioners could lengthen the ban.

The state law gives counties two options: Ban dispensaries outright or to treat them like pharmacies.

