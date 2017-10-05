Classic Charles Dickens characters come to life

8pm DICKENSIAN - Drama set within the fictional realms of Charles Dickens' critically acclaimed novels, bringing together some of his most iconic characters as their lives intertwine in 19th-century London.

Dickensian is a bold reinvention of Charles Dickens' timeless novels, where his most iconic characters’ live side by side in the same Victorian neighborhood. Free from the straightjacket of adaptation, Dickensian takes familiar characters on new journeys. Discover the events that led up to Miss Havisham's wedding day, the sacrifices made by a young Lady Dedlock and find out what happens to ruthless moneylender Jacob Marley. The stunning backdrop of Victorian London is brought to life by a stellar cast including Stephen Rea, Pauline Collins, Caroline Quentin and Peter Firth. Dickensian is period drama as we've never seen it before.

It's Christmas Eve, and when Amelia and Arthur Havisham gather to hear the reading of their father's will, their lives are left in turmoil by its unexpected contents. Elsewhere, Jacob Marley collects debts from the sick and needy, showing his cruel and vicious nature. Has he given someone a motive for murder?

About Charles Dickens: Generally regarded as one of the giants of English literature, Charles Dickens enjoyed extensive popularity during his lifetime and his books continue to be widely read. Born in 1812 in England, Dickens did factory work as a child and had little formal education. While working as a reporter, Dickens published his first stories and sketches under the pen name Boz. Dickens' first novel, The Pickwick Papers, published in monthly installments ending in 1837, was hugely popular. Following that success, Dickens became a full-time novelist, producing fifteen novels, many published in weekly or monthly installments. He also wrote novellas, nonfiction articles, and hundreds of short stories. Dickens toured widely through Europe and America, presenting lectures and readings from his novels and stories. A Victorian ‘rock star', Dickens is also the author of A Tale of Two Cities, perhaps the bestselling novel of all time. A favorite of theatrical producers and filmmakers, Dickens' works have been adapted hundreds of times for film and theater. A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known novellas of all time, and is produced annually in thousands of theatres worldwide. Among the more frequently adapted are David Copperfield, Oliver Twist (the basis for the musical Oliver!), and Great Expectations. Dickens died in 1870.

